The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to approve Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, moving her one step closer to confirmation.

The committee voted 12-0, with none of the 10 Democratic senators on the committee showing up for the vote.

They had planned a boycott, hoping to slow the process. Democrats said committee rules required two members of the minority party to be present for a quorum in order to hold a vote, but Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham went ahead and moved forward with the nomination.

“I’ve been here a while, and I’ve never seen anyone more capable than Judge Barrett on the law,” the South Carolina Republican said.

Republicans defended their move, reasoning committee business can be conducted so long as a majority of the members are present. They said this has occurred seven times in the recent history of the committee when at least two members of the minority party failed to show.

Mr. Graham recalled when Democrats had the majority in 2013 they changed the filibuster rules for circuit court judges, eliminating the 60 vote threshold needed for confirmation.

In 2017, Senate Republicans removed the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations after Democrats filibustered President Trump’s first Supreme Court appointee, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch.

“They started this, not me,” Mr. Graham said.

Judge Barrett’s nomination is now moved to the full Senate for debate over the weekend, with a confirmation vote slated for Monday.

In lieu of the Democrats in their seats, they placed photographs of average Americans. It was a theme they displayed during the confirmation hearings for Judge Barrett last week where they showcased people concerned about losing their health care.

Democrats accuse Senate Republicans of swiftly moving to confirm Judge Barrett so she can be on the high court ahead of a Nov. 10 case the justices will hear weighing part of the Affordable Care Act. They claim she is a vote to strike down the health care law.

Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, was seen during the meeting taking a video of the empty seats with his cellphone, saying Democrats have continued a “theater” instead of showing up to do their jobs.

He said the photographs made it look “like this is some sort of sporting event” instead of a Senate hearing for a Supreme Court nominee.

