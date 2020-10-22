NEW ORLEANS — Days after the first crowds in months partied in the French Quarter, many with unhidden smiles, Democratic Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that police are now empowered to levy $500 fines on people not wearing a mask.

New Orleans joined myriad cities around the nation that have imposed fines on top of mandates that citizens must wear masks in public to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“If the mandates are not followed, police officers do have an authority to issue a citation up to $500,” Ms. Cantrell said at a press conference, adding that people who can’t afford it will be punished in other ways.

“For our advocates, I have made provisions. You can work it off cleaning up this city,” she said.

In addition to the prospect of police-led cleaning crews, Ms. Cantrell’s order gives New Orleans among the highest fines in the country for not wearing a mask.

Beverly Hills, for instance, has a fine of $100 for first-time non-mask offenders, a much lighter hit on its rich residents than the fines in generally poorer New Orleans.

Beverly Hills is on the low end of California’s wildly-disparate fine list, with Irvine and Santa Clara County joining New Orleans in the $500 club.

But officials in some California metropolitan areas seem less inclined to soak people with a fine, as Fresno and Sacramento have mandated their wearing but not yet specified a monetary penalty for failing to observe the mandate.

Some cities, such as Minneapolis and Atlanta, threaten a less vague amount, informing people they could face a fine of “up to $1,000” for the misdemeanor violation.

It remained unclear how aggressively New Orleans police officers might be in issuing fines, as the city has actually had them on the books for weeks and they have not been enforced, according to multiple accounts on local television outlets and in The Advocate.

Ms. Cantrell made the announcement after local news showed crowds on Bourbon Street, much of it a ghost town since March, crowded with people flexing their party muscles on Saturday night, the same day New Orleans moved to a “3.2” level of COVID-19 shutdowns.

That marked a less stringent approach than the “phase 3” position Gov. John Bel Edwards has kept the state in with a series of extensions since he closed schools and many businesses March 16 and then issued “stay at home” orders March 23.

When Mr. Edwards acted in March, the stated goal of officials was to prevent COVID cases from overwhelming hospitals, but, as the virus has continued to percolate, the stated reason has shifted to trying to slow its spread.

As of Thursday, Louisiana had 178,171 confirmed cases of coronavirus and attributed 5,593 deaths to it. There are 598 people reported hospitalized Thursday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Ms. Latrell cited “science” as a reason for the fines, although authorities have offered different stances on the efficacy of masks in slowing the virus.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control does advocate wearing masks, although, early in the epidemic, officials insisted masks were no help.

Later, federal officials acknowledged they had discouraged the use of masks had been because they wanted to ensure front-line health workers did not suffer a shortage that a panicked run might create.

On Oct. 17, the same day partiers hit the French Quarter in force, Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist and member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, tweeted “Masks work? NO.”

That tweet was ruled out of bounds and “misleading” by social-media monitors and removed.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.