Reporter Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes” told Vice President Mike Pence that he and President Trump “insulted” her program by not answering her questions to her satisfaction.

“I feel that you both have insulted ‘60 Minutes’ by not answering any of our questions and by giving set campaign speeches that we have heard both of you give at rallies without answering our questions,” she said.

Mr. Pence replied, “I’ve answered every single one of your questions.”

She retorted, “I asked you about the president calling [Dr. Anthony] Fauci an idiot. … Both of you, there is kind of anticipation that people in power are held accountable and they answer questions from the public, not from me. And I feel you didn’t do that.”

“Lesley, I appreciate the speech you just gave,” Mr. Pence replied. “But I’ve answered all your questions. I’ve spoken about things the American people care about. You haven’t asked me one question about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refusing to say they’re going to pack the Supreme Court. This is why the American people are frustrated with the media.”

The vice president told her, “The issues that are most important to the American people, which are the security and the well-being of the American people, the foundations on which this country stands, are really on the ballot this year. And the president and I, whether you like it or not, whether it fits in with ‘60 Minutes’ narrative, the president and I are going to continue to take that case every day to the American people.”

Ms. Stahl, who also asked Mr. Pence about the fly on his head at the vice presidential debate, questioned him about why Mr. Trump walked out of her interview earlier at the White House.

“Why did he walk out and end the interview like that?” she asked the vice president on camera.

When Mr. Pence hesitated to respond, she asked, “Well, you walked out with him, right?”

“Lesley, you spent the better part of an hour with the president. And the American people heard the passion that he has for this country,” Mr. Pence said. “President Trump is a man who speaks his mind. I think it’s one of the great strengths that he’s had.”

The White House posted both interviews online ahead of their scheduled broadcast on Sunday night to show Ms. Stahl’s “bias” against the president and Mr. Pence.

