D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee on Thursday disputed a labor board ruling that orders his office to confer with the teachers union on reopening plans, saying such talks are ongoing.

“We are continuing to have conversations with the Washington Teachers’ Union in good faith,” Mr. Ferebee said during a coronavirus press briefing. “We’ve dedicated over a hundred hours to discussions with the Washington Teachers Union around our reopening plans, including health and safety.”

The Public Employee Relations Board ruled Tuesday that “there is reasonable cause to believe” that the school system violated the law by failing to bargain with the teachers union “over health and safety matters” related to reopening plans.

The board ordered DCPS to rescind a form and survey sent to teachers regarding the intent to return in-person that the school system had used to determine staffing for the plan to reopen schools.

DCPS must also bargain with the union within five days of the ruling. Both parties were scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Elementary school students with the “highest needs” in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade are set to begin returning to limited in-person instruction on Nov. 9.

