Liberal groups launched a television ad Thursday to air nationally ahead of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation vote, detailing her record of siding against sexual abuse survivors.

Demand Justice and UltraViolet Action, two progressive activist organizations, are airing a TV ad across the nation and on MSNBC in Washington, D.C., which describes Judge Barrett’s record as a federal appeals court judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as “extreme” and “cruel.”

They claim she denies justice to sexual abuse survivors and should be disqualified from sitting on the high court.

The 30-second ad highlights two cases, one involving a pregnant teenager who was raped by a prison guard. The county had to pay millions to the teen, but Judge Barrett reversed that ruling, the ad states.

It also notes a student came forward with sexual assault allegations on campus, but Judge Barrett’s ruling in that matter “made it harder for women to seek justice.”

“Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly ruled against rape and sexual assault survivors. Tell your senator to vote no,” the narrator says at the end of the advertisement.

Shaunna Thomas, executive director of UltraViolet Action, said Judge Barrett is the type of judge that protects institutions from being accountable.

“The fact that she has made it a point in her career to undermine justice for survivors of sexual abuse demonstrates a fatal character flaw — the lack of compassion or empathy — that should be wholly disqualifying,” Ms. Thomas said.

Senate Republicans have swiftly processed Judge Barrett’s nomination and are expected to confirm her Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.