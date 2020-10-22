LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Waverly man was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison for secretly recording explicit video chats with minors and then distributing the images.

Rooslun Logvinenko, 24, also will have to spend 10 years on supervised release when he is out of prison and must pay $5,000 that will go to a fund for victims of child pornography, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

Logvinenko was ordered to turn himself in at the prison in 90 days.

Investigators searching Logvinenko’s parent’s house in Waverly in April 2019 found 150 videos and 500 images of child pornography, including four videos of an 11-year-old Pennsylvania girl whom Logvinenko had secretly recorded over a social media chat.

Logvinenko later pleaded guilty to trafficking child pornography.

Defense attorney Carlos Monzón said at the sentencing Thursday that Logvinenko has completed treatment and taken steps to ensure he doesn’t engage in the behavior again.

