Drugmaker Moderna said Thursday its coronavirus-vaccine trial is fully enrolled and that more than a third of the 30,000 participants are minorities, as government scientists acknowledged they need to build trust with communities of color and other Americans who will be expected to roll up their sleeves in the coming months.

Moderna, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, said about a fifth of its phase-3 enrollment is Hispanic-Latino and 10% is Black, filling gaps after concerns the trial wasn’t attracting enough people of color.

It is important to ensure that any COVID-19 vaccine works well in a variety of populations. Minorities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, likely due to underlying health inequities or their inordinate representation in higher-risk jobs that left them exposed to the virus.

Roughly a quarter of participants in the Moderna trial are over age 65, a group that is especially vulnerable to the disease, the company said.

The completion of enrollment does not mean Moderna is just getting started. More than 25,000 participants have received the second dose of the investigational vaccine.

Moderna is one of four drugmakers steeped in phase-3 trials of a COVID-19 vaccine that could help the U.S. bring the coronavirus to manageable levels. Federal officials on Thursday said maintaining trust in the vaccine-approval process will be vital to their success.

“You can have a fantastic vaccine and if no one takes it, it’s not going to do much to end this pandemic. And there is a good deal of work to be done in this area. We know a good portion of the U.S. public is skeptical of these vaccines and not jumping to take them once approved, at least at present,” Dr. Hilary D. Marston, medical officer and policy adviser for pandemic preparedness at the National Institutes of Health.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll this month showed half of Black Americans say they will shun a COVID-19 vaccine, even if scientists deem it safe and it is available for free to anyone who wants it. By contrast, two-thirds of White people and 60% of Hispanic adults said they would definitely or probably get vaccinated.

Dr. Marston said the government is making sure trials are carried out safely and working with community leaders in minority communities. Officials are pushing drugmakers to be as transparent as possible and disclose their trial protocols or enrollment data, as Moderna did on Thursday.

Dr. Marston spoke during an advisory-committee discussion hosted by the Food and Drug Administration. The session sought to put a scientific stamp on an approval process that’s been tainted by politics in the run-up to Election Day.

The panel discussed the standards drugmakers should meet to warrant authorization of their vaccines, and how to monitor the safety of the shots moving forward.

Dr. Marion F. Gruber, director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, said to earn emergency approval, any vaccine must have potential benefits that outweigh risks. Recipients must be told the shots are investigational, and they have the right to refuse it.

“The public can expect that U.S.-licensed COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe,” Dr. Gruber said.

She also said the approval process can be expedited, but “cannot and must not be rushed.”

President Trump hasn’t been shy about seeking an approved vaccine by Election Day. He’s grumbled at times about the FDA’s timelines.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn recently demanded extra safety data from drugmakers in late-stage clinical trials, a move that made it all but impossible for drugmakers to seek approval by Nov. 3.

The academics and scientists who convened on Thursday didn’t try to judge each company’s vaccine specifically — no drugmaker has sought approval. Rather, the discussion focused on the government planned to vet safety and efficacy data and distribute the vaccines.

Federal officials on Thursday did point to six front-runners, however. Besides the Moderna candidate, there is a fellow messenger RNA vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech. Also, there are adenovirus-vector versions from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca and recombinant-protein technologies from Sanofi/GSK and Novavax.

Government officials said there may be a situation where people hold out for what they consider to be a better product in the pipeline, such as a one-dose vaccine instead of a two-dose one. They say people shouldn’t delay.

“We’re working hard within our own strategy to help people understand that vaccination is one of the key tools that we have to start to get our lives back on track — and the things we like to do,” said Janell Routh, a medical officer at the CDC. “I do think we’re going to lean forward into the promotion of vaccines that are available.”

