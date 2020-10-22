House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that a stimulus deal is close to completion, but there’s still no agreement on the toughest outstanding issues.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, warned that while a deal could be reached soon, it will still have to go through the legislative process.

“They still haven’t completely signed off on it, but I think we’re just about there,” she told reporters at her weekly press conference. “We are putting pen to paper in certain easier parts of the bill… It’s close.”

“If we can resolve some of these things in the next few days, it’ll take a while to write the bill,” she added.

They haven’t settled on any compromise yet, however, for state and local government funding, liability protections, funding for the Census, election money, or the tax credits. These items, particularly the state and local money and liability protections, have been at the core of the partisan standoff since the summer.

Mrs. Pelosi also noted that funding and resources for school safety is a large issue she is continuing to work out with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Trump administration’s point man in the negotiations. They’re set to speak again sometime Thursday.

Earlier this week, negotiators estimated Friday would be the last day they could reach a deal and still get a package passed by Congress in time for the Election, just 12 days away.

Senate Republicans, however, remain an uncertain variable as the conference is divided over how to approach this potential fifth stimulus package. Some have said they could support a hefty price tag rather than nothing, while others are extremely wary of that much spending.

Congress has spent nearly $3 trillion on coronavirus relief since March.

There would need to be at least 13 Republican senators willing to support a deal costing, at a minimum, $1.8 trillion for it to pass, a feat Republican Whip Sen. John Thune, South Dakota, said will be hard.

When pressed about how to wrangle enough Republican votes, Mrs. Pelosi said that it was a task ultimately left to the president but she wants a strong bipartisan vote like the other relief packages.

“I truly believe both sides want to reach an agreement. I can’t answer for the disarray in the Senate,” she said.

