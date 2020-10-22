Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday compared President Trump to a “crazy uncle” whose rhetoric encourages others to be “cruel and divisive and racist.”

Mr. Obama made the comments during his first in-person campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, which took place in the parking lot of the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

“With Joe and [vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris] at the helm, you’re not going to have to think about the crazy things they said every day,” the former president said. “And that’s worth a lot. You’re not going to have to argue about them every day. It just won’t be so exhausting. You might be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner without having an argument.

“You’ll be able to go about your lives knowing that the president is not going to retweet conspiracy theories about secret cabals running the world or that Navy SEALs didn’t actually kill [Osama] bin Laden,” he continued. “Think about that. The president of the United States retweeted that. … We’re not going to have a president that goes out of his way to insult anybody who doesn’t support him or threaten them with jail. That’s not normal presidential behavior.”

Mr. Obama went on to argue that Mr. Trump is destroying the fabric of American society and the way the rest of the world views us.

“We wouldn’t tolerate it from a high school principal,” he said. “We wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach. We wouldn’t tolerate it from a co-worker. We wouldn’t tolerate it in our family, except for maybe crazy uncle somewhere. I mean, why would we expect and accept this from the president of the United States? And why are folks making excuses for that? ‘Oh, well, that’s just him.’ No.

“There are consequences to these actions,” he added. “They embolden other people to be cruel and divisive and racist, and it frays the fabric of our society, and it affects how our children see things. And it affects the ways that our families get along. It affects how the world looks at America. That behavior matters. Character matters.”

Obama, describing a Biden presidency as a return to normalcy, goes off on Trump as “a crazy uncle.” pic.twitter.com/D69I94eiJc — The Recount (@therecount) October 21, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.