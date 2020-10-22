Joseph R. Biden said Thursday that President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is being used as a “Russian pawn” to spread disinformation in an effort to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Biden accused Mr. Trump of being soft on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to interfere in the U.S. elections and then turned to Mr. Giuliani’s role in promoting allegations that the former vice president has lied about what he knew about his son Hunter’s lucrative overseas business deals.

“His own national security adviser told him that … his buddy Rudy Giuliani is being used as a Russian pawn. He is being fed information that is Russia, that is not true, and then what happens? Nothing happens, and then you find out everything that is going on here is about Russia is wanting to make sure that I do not get elected the next president of the United States because they know I know them, and they know me.”

Mr. Biden said he does understand why Mr. Trump has not taken a firmer stand against Mr. Putin, particularly following reports that he was putting bounties on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

“I don’t know why he doesn’t do it,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Trump countered that Mr. Biden’s family has profited off business deals with Russia and that Moscow doesn’t want him to win another term.

“While he was selling pillows and sheets, I sold tank busters to Ukraine, there has been nobody tougher on Russian than Donald Trump,” he said.

The clash came during the final debate in Nashville, Tennessee. The showdown offered both major party candidates the chance to leave a lasting impression with a national audience and sway the limited pool of undecided voters.

Mr. Biden has led Mr. Trump in most national and battleground state polls, but the race has tightened in some of those states.

