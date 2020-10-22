The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to authorize subpoenas for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about their companies’ restrictions on news reports about Hunter Biden’s emails that contradict claims by his father, Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

The forthcoming subpoenas will request the CEO’s testimony on the “suppression and/or censorship” of two New York Post articles involving the former vice president’s son on information about the company’s content moderation practices and on other instances of Facebook and Twitter limiting the visibility of material online, according to the motion set to be introduced by Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican.

The committee’s vote to authorize the subpoenas was 12-0, with none of the committee’s Democratic senators voting because of their boycott of a separate vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination.

“I’ve been asked by my Democratic colleagues to hold it over, and I think there’s a lot of interest on the other side of getting some of the social media folks here to answer questions about their platforms so I’m going to move forward with the request today for the subpoena,” Mr. Graham said on Thursday. “Hopefully, get us some leverage to secure their testimony.”

Spokespersons for Facebook and Twitter declined to comment on the committee’s action on Thursday.

No date has yet been set for testimony from Mr. Zuckerberg and Mr. Dorsey, but it is anticipated to come before Election Day.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation is already planning to hear testimony later this month from Mr. Dorsey and Mr. Zuckerberg alongside Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the efficacy of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 affords protection to companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter from legal liability for material posted by users on their platforms.

The Senate Commerce Committee hearing with the Big Tech titans is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.