The amount of confidential documents held by the U.S. government on Hunter Biden’s various overseas money transfers is so abundant that Senate Republicans could publish only a small portion in an explosive Sept. 23 report, a congressional source said.

The source told The Washington Times that Hunter Biden’s myriad million-dollar deals with China are so complicated that the staff focused on what could be traced quickly and published in an 87-page report by the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

“The vast majority of material” remains unpublished, the source said, adding that the information would not be released soon. The report contains only a “small subset of material,” the congressional source said.

The Senate report did not identify the type of government documents on Hunter Biden that the senators had requested from the Treasury Department, but such files are known as Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS).

The sheer volume — the committee received 45,000 pages — means that Hunter Biden and his associates were moving money around in a manner that made financial institutions suspect money laundering.

Committee Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa co-wrote the report, which accused Hunter Biden of cashing in on the vice presidency of his dad, Joseph R. Biden.

There is no bottom-line number for how many millions of dollars Hunter Biden was paid by oligarchs in Moscow and Ukraine, as well as by Communist Party-linked companies in China.

President Trump’s attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, obtained emails and messages from Hunter Biden’s MacBook Pro laptop computer that he left at a Wilmington, Delaware, repair shop in April 2019. The shop owner said Mr. Biden never returned to retrieve it, and the shop owner provided the hard drive to the FBI and later to Mr. Giuliani, who has been investigating Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian financial largesse.

The emails released so far point to the possibility that Hunter Biden shared proceeds in some way with his dad, now the Democratic presidential nominee.

New evidence emerged Wednesday in the person of Tony Bobulinski, a former Hunter Biden partner in an investment with Ye Jinaming and his China Energy Company (CEFC). Mr. Bobulinski accused Mr. Biden of stealing money from the venture.

“The Johnson Report connected some dots in a way that shocked me,” Mr. Bobulinski said in a public statement. “It made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening.”

Mr. Bobulinski immediately shipped his financial papers and communications to Mr. Johnson’s committee.

His material dovetails with other documents about Hunter Biden that are emerging.

One of Mr. Giuliani’s released emails, reported in the New York Post, came from investment associate James Gilliar and was sent to Mr. Bobulinski and Hunter Biden.

Mr. Gilliar said that a pending agreement with Mr. Ye would produce a new venture in which a 10% stake would be held by the elder Biden, who is referred to as “the big guy.”

Said Mr. Bobulinsky: “I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017, email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother.”

The elder Biden has said he had never had a discussion with Hunter on his financial dealings.

Mr. Bobulinsky says he has witnessed the Bidens discussing business deals.

“I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business. They said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” he said.

The Johnson-Grassley report contains a narrative on one Chinese money transfer involving the Biden family — Joseph’s brother James Biden and his wife, Sara.

A Treasury Department SARS report shows that Hunter Biden received $5 million from Mr. Ye, a Communist Party-connected billionaire. The money was first sent to what appears to be a shell company, Hudson West in New York. Hunter Biden then wired $1.3 million to James Biden.

When their bank questioned the transaction, Sara Biden was not cooperative and the account was closed, the Senate report says, basing the information on secret Treasury reports.

Based on a “confidential document” — meaning a Treasury report — the Senate findings said that Gongwen Dong, a Ye associate, opened a line of credit under the name Hudson West for $100,000. Hunter, James and Sara Biden then were issued credit cards and went on a “global spending spree.”

“The transaction was identified for potential financial criminal activity,” the Senate report said.

The report has 67 footnote references to a “confidential document,” which are Treasury reports.

Reuters reported in November 2019 that Mr. Grassley and Mr. Johnson asked the Treasury Department for any SARS reports on Hunter Biden compiled by the department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Under federal law, banks, stock traders and other financial firms are required to report suspicious activity to FinCEN. A major objective is to expose money laundering that finances criminal activity.

It is through those reports that senators re-created Hunter Biden’s money trail.

