President Trump plans to bring to Thursday’s debate the former business partner of Hunter Biden who spilled the beans about Joseph R. Biden’s involvement in shady deals.

Mr. Trump extended the invite to Tony Bobulinski, according to multiple news outlets, after the Biden associate confirmed that Joseph Biden was directly involved in his son Hunter’s sweetheart deals in foreign countries.

The president plans to point out Mr. Bobulinski in the audience at the final showdown with Democratic challenger Joseph Biden, punctuating the new revelations about alleged influence peddling by the Biden family.

Mr. Bobulinski, who was the CEO of a firm with Hunter Biden, said in a statement to The New York Post that the elder Mr. Biden is the “big guy” referenced in his son’s recently uncovered emails, and was set to get a 10% cut of a deal with a Chinese firm.

What’s more, he said the Chinese business, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, was making “a political or influence investment.”

In a 2017 text message obtained by Fox News, another Hunter Biden associate warned Mr. Bobulinski “don’t mention Joe” when discussing the deal.

The emails were found in a laptop computer allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden. The computer was abandoned at a Delaware repair shop. The owner turned it over to the FBI and to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who gave it to The Post.

Mr. Biden and his son have denied any wrongdoing. But Mr. Biden and his campaign have not denied the authenticity of the laptop or the emails.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.