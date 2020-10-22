A former business partner on Thursday directly implicated Joseph R. Biden in his son Hunter’s foreign deals to cash in on his father’s political clout.

“It was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face,” said Tony Bobulinski, who was involved in deals with Joesph and Hunter Biden from 2015 to 2017.

He made the claims at a press conference in Tennessee, the site of the final debate between Mr. Trump and the elder Mr. Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee.

Mr. Bobulinski, who served as CEO of the firm Sinohawk set up by the Bidens, provided fresh details about Joseph Biden’s involvement in a deal with Chinese firm linked to the Chinese Communist Party that ultimately funneled $5 million to the Biden family.

Mr. Trump invited Mr. Bobulinski to the debate, where, according to reports, the president plans to point him out during the debate and confront Mr. Biden about the questionable deals.

He said Hunter Biden used the Chinese credit line as his “personal piggy bank.”

“I’ve heard Joe Biden say that he’s never discussed this with Hunter,” said Mr. Bobulinski. “That is false. I have first-hand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

Mr. Bobulinski showed three cell phones that he said were loaded with evidence of the business deals. He vowed to turn the phones and a trove of business documents over to the FBI and a Senate committee investigating the Bidens’ business deals abroad.

Mr. Bobulinski said that he was not speaking out as part of a political hit.

“I have no wish to bury anyone. I’ve never been political. The few contributions I’ve made have been to Democrats,” he said. “What I am is a patriot and a veteran. I want to protect my family name and my business reputation. I need to ensure that the true facts are out there.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.