President Trump said Thursday that his administration would come up with “better health care” and protect people with preexisting conditions if the Supreme Court were to strike down Obamacare.

A case coming before the justices on Nov. 10 weighs whether eliminating the tax penalty under the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate makes President Obama’s signature health-care law unconstitutional.

Democrats have claimed Mr. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who is slated to be confirmed Monday, will be a key vote to strike down the ACA.

“It no longer is Obamacare because, without the individual mandate, it’s much different,” Mr. Trump said.

He said his administration would come up with a better system and protect people with pre-existing conditions.

Mr. Trump claimed his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, wants to move toward socialized medicine, saying it would eliminate 180 million private health-care plans for families.

Mr. Biden, though, said if the Supreme Court ruled Obamacare illegal, he would add a public option to the law, and “it would become Bidencare.”

He said if someone cannot obtain Medicaid in the state of residence, then that person could automatically be enrolled in the public option. Mr. Biden also said he would move to reduce premiums and drug prices.

