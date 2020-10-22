President Trump said Thursday he pre-paid his taxes, pushing back against allegations that he barely paid any federal income taxes as president and continuing to buck pressure from critics to release his tax returns.

During Thursday’s presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, Mr. Trump announced he pre-paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes, pushing back against a New York Times report published last month claiming Mr. Trump paid only $750 in taxes from 2016-2017.

“I don’t make money from China, you do. I don’t make money from Ukraine, you do,” the president said to Mr. Biden, hinting at some of Mr. Biden’s son’s dealings with foreign countries that have come under scrutiny.

Mr. Trump said his accountants still say he is under audit and cannot release his tax returns — a claim he has made since first running for president in 2016.

“Stop playing around. You have been saying for four years you will release your taxes,” Mr. Biden said.

