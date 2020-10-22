President Trump said Thursday he doesn’t view North Korea’s unveiling of a new intercontinental ballistic missile as a betrayal of his unconventional negotiations with dictator Kim Jong Un.

Speaking at the final presidential debate, Mr. Trump said the proof is in the pudding, citing claims the U.S. was on the brink of war with the reclusive nation when he took office.

“Different kind of guy … but there’s no war,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Kim.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said Mr. Trump has done little to stem North Korea’s capabilities but did legitimize the strongman.

Mr. Trump broke with precedent and met with Mr. Kim in Singapore, Hanoi and the demilitarized zone that splits the Korean peninsula. And while Mr. Kim hasn’t flashed intercontinental missiles that can reach the U.S., there hasn’t been a deal to denuclearize the peninsula and reporters indicate Mr. Kim is building up his military arsenal.

“He’s talked about his good buddy, who is a thug,” Mr. Biden said. “They have much more capability.”

Mr. Trump said the status quo is better than conflict, citing his relations with Mr. Kim.

“We had a good relationship with Hitler before he invaded the rest of Europe,” Mr. Biden said.

