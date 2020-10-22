Political oddsmakers say President Trump is the odds-on favorite to get his microphone muted first in the final debate of the 2020 presidential campaign Thursday night.

Mr. Trump also is the favorite to walk off stage in a huff in the middle of the debate, according to usbookies.com.

The Republican president has 2/1 odds of being the first silenced for breaking debate rules governing when a candidate can interrupt the other.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the Democratic nominee, is given 6/4 odds.

“After the announcement that microphones will be muted to avoid interruption during the final debate, many knew which candidate would face this rule the most,” said a US-Bookies spokesperson. “And the oddsmakers suggest that Trump will at least be the first to have his muted.”

The odds of Mr. Trump walking off the stage are 4/1 and the odds of Mr. Biden doing so are 33/1.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.