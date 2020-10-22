Outside groups have now spent more than $2 billion on the U.S. election, with nearly two weeks still to go before it’s all over, the Center for Responsive Politics said this week.

That spending shatters the previous record set four years ago, which at this point was only a little more than $1 billion.

Most of the money — $1.7 billion — comes from either hybrid or super political action committees, which can raise and spend money without dollar limits, so long as they do so independent of campaigns.

President Trump is being “hammered” by the spending, while getting relatively little support from outside groups, CRP said.

Some $275 million has been spent in anti-Trump ads, compared to $228 million in anti-Biden ads. But the bigger difference is on the other side of the coin, where $251 million has been spent in pro-Biden ads, compared to just $43 million on pro-Trump ads.

“Biden has an army of outside groups backing his White House bid,” wrote Karl Evers-Hillstrom in the CRP analysis.

