President Trump was incredulous Thursday when Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden suggested that newly breaking details about his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings that were apparently gleaned from a damaged laptop amounted to a Russian disinformation campaign.

“If this stuff is true about Russia, Ukraine, China, other countries, Iraq — if this is true, then he’s a corrupt politician,” Mr. Trump said at the second presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee. “So don’t give me [this] stuff about how you’re this innocent baby.”

Mr. Trump was referring to reports about overseas business dealings involving members of Mr. Biden’s family.

“Joe, they’re calling you a corrupt politician,” the president said.

Mr. Trump made a reference to a “laptop from hell,” referring to a laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter Biden that was apparently dropped off at a repair shop before making its way into the hands of Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, and the FBI.

Mr. Biden said 50 former national intelligence officials said the recent developments involving purported emails from the laptop about some of Hunter Biden’s business deals are a “Russian” plan and “garbage.”

“You mean the laptop is now another Russia, Russia, Russia hoax?” Mr. Trump said, referring to the accusations that his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to influence the election four years ago. “The laptop is Russia, Russia, Russia? You have to be kidding. Here we go again with Russia.”

