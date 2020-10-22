President Trump on Thursday posted a video of his contentious interview with Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes” ahead of its scheduled broadcast, to show what he called her “bias” against him.

“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS,” Mr. Trump said on his Facebook page. He said the anchor for Thursday night’s presidential debate with Democrat Joseph R. Biden, Kristen Welker of NBC News, “is far worse!”

The president took the unprecedented step of airing his 37-minute copy of the exclusive network interview before its scheduled broadcast on Sunday night.

“Are you ready for tough questions?” Ms. Stahl asks before they begin the formal portion of the interview.

“I’m looking for fairness, that’s all,” Mr. Trump said.

Ms. Stahl assured him that he would get fairness, and asked, “But you’re okay with some tough questions?”

“No,” the president replied, and she laughed.

“You don’t ask Biden tough questions,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s terrible.”

Early in the interview, the president told Ms. Stahl, “We created the greatest economy in the history of our country.”

“You know that’s not true,” she replied.

“It is totally true — best unemployment numbers, best employment numbers, 160 million people working, highest stock market price,” the president said. “You wouldn’t say that to Biden, what you just said to me, if he had it [the best economic figures]. You would never say that to Biden.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.