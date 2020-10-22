President Trump said Thursday that he could match and easily surpass Joseph R. Biden’s record-breaking fundraising totals in the 2020 race if he really wanted to do so.

“I could raise so much more money,” the president said at the second presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee. “I could blow away your records like you wouldn’t believe — we don’t need money. We have plenty of money.”

“You’re the one that takes all the money from Wall Street,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Biden.

Mr. Trump was responding after Mr. Biden cited a report saying members of the president’s team gave investors a heads up in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic about potential threats to the economy.

