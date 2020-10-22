President Trump vowed on Thursday to release an “unedited preview” of his interview with Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes,” saying he wants the public to see her “constant interruptions and anger.”

“I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant” answers to their ‘Q’s’.”

The president cut short his interview with Ms. Stahl at the White House when he reportedly grew frustrated with her questions. He has been attacking her for three days on Twitter, suggesting he would release his own video of the interview to ruin CBS’ exclusive, which is set to air on Sunday night.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.