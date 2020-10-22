A daily survey of 1,500 likely U.S. voters has promising news for President Trump. His job approval rating has risen to 52% according to a Rasmussen Reports tracking poll released Thursday.

That marks a five percentage point rise when compared to an identical poll conducted Oct. 14. In comparison, then-President Obama enjoyed a 50% approval rating according to the pollster’s records on Oct. 22, 2012.

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis.

A separate Rasmussen Reports survey also suggests Mr. Trump is gaining traction in the final weeks of the race.

“With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, it’s a three-point race. Democrat Joe Biden now leads President Trump 49% to 46% among likely U.S. voters, ” Rasmussen reported in Wednesday in a weekly survey of 2,500 likely voters conducted October 14-15 and 18-20,

“Two weeks ago, Biden had a 12-point lead. A week ago, he was ahead by eight. This is the first time in a month that Biden’s support has fallen below 50%,” the pollster said.

