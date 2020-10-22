Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, signed an agreement this week with his British naval counterpart focusing on increasing future collaboration between both navies.

Following remarks at the Atlantic Future Forum, Admiral Gilday and Admiral Tony Radakin, the Royal Navy’s First Sea Lord, signed a “Statement of Intent for Future Integrated Warfighting” focusing on what they called “collective efforts to deliver combined seapower.”

“We have a long tradition of sailing together from the Atlantic to the Into-Pacific. No doubt, our storied past has strengthened our friendship today and will do so far into the future,” Admiral Gilday said.

Admiral Radakin said the partnership between the U.K. and the U.S. is vital in an “increasingly contested world.”

“We have already proven how closely we can work together from developing our carrier strike capability to jointly demonstrating freedom of navigation around the world,” Admiral Radakin said. “I am excited by the opportunities to strengthen and deepen our partnership today and in the years to come.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.