The White House disputed on Thursday a Dutch newspaper report claiming President Trump’s Twitter account was hacked by a Dutch researcher.

The newspaper, de Volkskrant, published a report claiming that Mr. Trump’s account was hacked by Victor Gevers, whose Twitter account identifies him as a researcher at the GDI Foundation, which is a nonprofit group focused on open-internet issues. The report claimed Mr. Gevers hacked Mr. Trump’s account and later alerted American Secret Service personnel to alleged vulnerabilities in the account’s cybersecurity, according to an English-language translation of the report.

“This is absolutely not true but we don’t comment on security procedures around the President’s social media accounts,” said Judd Deere, a spokesperson for the White House, in an email.

Mr. Gevers told The Washington Times that he had evidence supporting his allegations, but has not shared such evidence with the Times.

“I have the responsible disclosure email that I have sent,” Mr. Gevers said in a direct message on Twitter. “That is how responsible disclosures are done in the last 22 years.”

In the Dutch newspaper, Mr. Gevers explained that he was motivated to focus on the president now because of reports about the cybersecurity surrounding the emails of Hunter Biden.

When speculation emerged that Hunter Biden’s emails were obtained as a result of hacking to damage Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, Mr. Devers decided to probe Mr. Trump’s account for any vulnerabilities, according to an English-language translation of de Volkskrant.

On Twitter, Mr. Gevers tagged Mr. Trump’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump, and not the official U.S. government account of the president, @POTUS, as the account on which he was fixated.

Twitter did not respond to request for comment.

