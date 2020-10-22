The White House has reiterated its push to reopen schools in response to a Fairfax County teachers group circulating a petition for online-only instruction for the rest of the 2020-21 academic year, according to a Northern Virginia news website.

“In July at President Trump’s direction, the CDC encouraged local school districts to create plans that would anticipate cases, minimize spread, and limit the need for school closures,” a White House official said in an email to InsideNoVa.com. “As early as July, the Trump Administration emphasized the need for American students to be in the classroom, following guidance from scientists, teachers, and administrators from around the country.”

The email came in response to the Fairfax Education Association tweeting a link to a petition that urges employees, parents and community members to demand the school board and superintendent “draw the line and stay virtual.”

“Science and Health Safety data support and require that no one should return to in person instruction until there is a widely available scientifically proven vaccine or highly effective treatment,” the petition states. “The metric for Safe Reopening should be 14 days of zero community spread.”

As of Thursday morning, more than 1,130 people have signed the petition; the goal is 1,600.

School board members already have approved part of Superintendent Scott Braband’s phased plan to bring students back to school. Children in specialized career prep and special education started going back in-person between one to four days at the beginning of October.

