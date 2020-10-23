Over 300 military spouses, families and caregivers on Friday endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, citing President Trump’s “mockery of the loyalty that we prize.”

In an open letter, the families and loved ones of service members cited the Biden family’s familiarity with “with the fear, anxiety, and pride that come with sending a loved one into harm’s way.”

“Joe Biden is a man of integrity with a lifelong record of public service and leadership,” they wrote. “He is respected around the world as a statesman and a good and honest man. He will be a steady, smart, and engaged Commander-in-Chief.”

They directly pointed to the Trump administration which they said “threatens” their core ideals, in their endorsement.

“When the White House threatens to use the military to “dominate” the streets, it pits our service members against their peaceful fellow citizens and the First Amendment,” they wrote. “When our foreign policy abandons allies we have fought side-by-side with for years – as happened with the Kurds in Syria – Donald Trump makes a mockery of the loyalty that we prize.”

The signatories claimed that Mr. Trump’s previous actions have convinced them that the president “does not value the lives of those who serve,” and highlighted recent reports that Russia offered bounties to Taliban militants to kill U.S. soldiers.

The endorsement includes several high-profile supporters such as the spouse of retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who endorsed Mr. Biden earlier this month, the wife of former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and Kathy Roth-Douquet, who co-founded Blue Star Families.

The letter comes in the wake of a growing list of former military and national officials who endorsed Mr. Biden.

Nearly 800 former top officials have endorsed the former vice president, including this week when 300 additional former national security officials and experts pledged their support.

Mr. Trump last month received the endorsement of 235 military leaders who said the Republican president “has been tested as few other presidents have and is the proven leader to confront these dangers.”

