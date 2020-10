CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - A person described by Casa Grande police as a suspect was fatally shot early Friday in an encounter with police, the Police Department said.

No officers or members of the public were injured, the department said in a brief statement.

The statement did not provide any details on circumstances of the incident or identities of those involved.

