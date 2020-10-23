Residents of Maryland and the District can cast their ballots in-person at early voting sites beginning next week.

The early voting period starts Monday in Maryland and the following day in the District. Both run through Election Day, Nov. 3, and offer same-day voter registration.

Maryland will offer 81 early voting centers open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. D.C. will have 32 early voting centers and six “super vote” centers at large venues that can accommodate a high number of voters. Centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in both Maryland and D.C. was last week.

The Maryland State Board of Elections reported 861,057 mail-in ballots have been received as of Friday.

D.C. Board of Elections data released Thursday shows 124,621 residents have voted by mail so far. All registered voters were sent a mail-in ballot starting at the beginning of October.

Virginians have been able to cast early ballots since Sept. 18 but will only be able to do so until Oct. 31. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Friday. As of Thursday, the Virginia Public Access Project shows 1,014,835 people have voted in person and 716,972 have mailed in ballots.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.