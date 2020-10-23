Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Friday threw his support behind President Trump’s reelection bid, claiming Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden would be “one of the weakest presidents in history” if elected.

In a tweet, Mr. Jansa said that while he respects the “difficult, tragic personal life” of Mr. Biden, he does not believe he would be the leader democracies around the world need today.

Mr. Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. His first wife and daughter were killed in a car crash decades earlier.

“We respect difficult, tragic personal life of @JoeBiden and some of his political achievements years ago. But today, if elected, he would be one of the weakest presidents in history,” the prime minister tweeted. “When a free world desperately needs STRONG #US as never before. Go, win, @realDonaldTrump”

The endorsement from the leader of first lady Melania Trump’s birthplace follows messages of support from other conservative leaders in Eastern Europe including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

