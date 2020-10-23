President Trump on Friday praised debate moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News for her performance during the final presidential debate on Thursday night.

“I got treated, I thought, very fairly by the anchor, Kristen Welker,” Mr. Trump told supporters at The Villages in central Florida. “I was surprised. She’s been a little bit rough on me over the years. … I thought Kristen did a very good job yesterday.”

Prior to the debate, Mr. Trump had railed against Ms. Welker for alleged bias against him.

