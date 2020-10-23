Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence voted on Friday in their home state of Indiana.

The Pences, both wearing masks, voted by absentee ballot at a drop-off box at the clerk’s office in the Indianapolis City-County Building.

“It’s a great honor, and great to be back home again,” Mr. Pence said as he gave a thumbs-up sign.

Mrs. Pence tweeted later that she was “honored” to vote for her husband and for President Trump.

Mr. Trump will vote on Saturday in Florida, where he is starting another campaign swing on Friday.

