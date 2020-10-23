Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled Friday that election officials must accept mail-in ballots even if the signatures on them don’t match those on file for a voter.

The justices said nothing in the state’s laws required signatures to be verified, so if election officials are satisfied with the vote save for the signature, they cannot reject it.

“We, therefore, grant the Secretary’s petition for declarative relief, and direct the county boards of elections not to reject absentee or mail-in ballots for counting, computing, and tallying based on signature comparisons conducted by county election officials or employees, or as the result of third- party challenges based on such comparisons,” the court wrote in its opinion.

President Trump’s campaign had challenged the state over the issue.

Signature matching is considered a key check in many states that run elections through the mail, and election officials are trained in how to spot matches and to question signatures that don’t appear to match.

But though Pennsylvania asks voters to sign a declaration on mail ballots, the state’s new laws over the last two years expanding vote-by-mail options don’t require those signatures to match, the state court says.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.