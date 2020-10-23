ST. LOUIS (AP) - A teenager has been fatally shot in the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood, police there reported.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, when a 15-year-old boy was shot inside a car near Ashland and Lambdin avenues, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police believe the shooter approached the car and fired at the teen through a passenger side window. The victim’s name had not been released by Friday morning, and no arrests had been reported.

St Louis has seen a surge of gun violence involving children in the last year. More than 100 children have been the victim of gun violence in St. Louis this year, including several fatal shootings

