Sean Feucht, a California-based Christian singer, is expected to draw thousands to the National Mall on Sunday, even as the District clamps down on gatherings of more than 50 people.

The National Park Service this week issued a permit to Sean Feucht Ministry for an event expected to draw up to 15,000 people to the nation’s capital beginning on Saturday.

D.C. health officials prohibit mass gatherings of more than 50 people during Phase II of the city’s COVID-19 reopening guidance. But the National Mall is under the auspices of the federal government.

Officials from Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Feucht has strummed guitar and sung praise songs in his “Let Us Worship” tour this summer and fall, protesting local and state coronavirus lockdowns from Portland, Oregon, to Minneapolis. Earlier this month, the singer — also a former candidate for the Republican nomination for California’s Third Congressional District — drew reported attendance of 10,000 to an outdoor gig in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Friday, a Nashville health official told The Washington Times that a “team of disease investigators” had not identified any cases associated with Mr. Feucht’s performance.

“We have heard that a large portion of the event attendees are from out of state and those would not be reported to us,” said Brian Todd, spokesman for the Metro Public Health Department.

Large groups of people have gathered in D.C., during the pandemic, including tens of thousands involved in protests following of George Floyd. A month ago, thousands also congregated on the Mall in a prayer march led by evangelist Franklin Graham.

According to data from the D.C. Department of Health, more than 640 people have died in the city of about 700,000 residents because of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

