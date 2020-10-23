The Trump administration on Friday announced that Sudan has agreed to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel, marking a major step towards peace in the Middle East.

Sudan is the third majority-Muslim nation to sign on to the Abraham Accords, along with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, that formalizes diplomatic relations with Israel.

“President @realDonaldTrump has announced that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalization of relations — another major step toward building peace in the Middle East with another nation joining the Abraham Accords,” tweeted White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.

Under the agreement, signed last month and the first of its kind in more than a generation, the countries agreed to exchange embassies and ambassadors. They will cooperate on a broad range of trade, education and health care issues. Israel also agreed to suspend its annexation of territory in the West Bank for an undisclosed period.

Following Sudan’s agreement to normalize relations with Israel, the Trump administration agreed to remove the country from the list of state sponsored terrorism.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdook welcomed the development and thanked Mr. Trump “for signing today the executive order to remove Sudan” from the list.

Mr. Trump spoke with the Sudanese leader over the phone, who said his country’s removal from the list would have a significant positive economic impact.

Sudan has been designated as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1993 when the U.S. government believed the Sudanese government was supporting militia groups. Activists and human rights organizations have since lobbied for the country to be removed from the list amid ongoing counter-terrorism cooperation.

North Korea, Iran and Syria are the other three countries on the U.S. State Department’s official list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“We’re working closely with the US Administration & Congress to conclude the SSTL removal process in a timely manner,” Mr. Hamdook tweeted. “We work towards int’l relations that best serve our people.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that through the agreement, the countries are “expanding their circle of peace so rapidly.”

Mr. Trump hinted that more countries could soon sign onto the accord as well.

“There are many, many more coming,” he said during an event in the Oval Office.

“This is one where there’s no blood in the sand.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.