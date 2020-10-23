TikTok is taking new steps to explain to its users how and why the company removes users’ content on its platform.

The Chinese-owned video app said on its blog that it began experimenting with a new notification system a few months ago to detail its content removal actions. TikTok said users requesting appeals of its decisions have dropped 14% and that users visiting TikTok’s policies have nearly tripled as a result.

“Now, when a video is removed for violating our policies, we’ll let the video’s creator know which policy was violated in leading to the removal and provide the video creator with the ability to appeal the decision,” the company said on its blog. “By being more transparent with our content enforcement, we aim to ensure that our Community Guidelines are enforced uniformly and evenly.”

TikTok’s decision to better explain its content moderation decisions comes amid increasing scrutiny from federal lawmakers on social media platforms.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to authorize subpoenas against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over their companies’ restricting the distribution of news reports involving Hunter Biden’s emails that threaten to damage the Democratic presidential campaign of his father Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Zuckerberg and Mr. Dorsey are also scheduled to appear alongside Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday at a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing focused on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

In response to social media companies’ content enforcement decisions, several lawmakers and the Trump administration have proposed overhauling Section 230, which affords protection to companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter from legal liability for material posted by users on its platform.

