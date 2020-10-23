President Trump is set to travel to deep-red Nebraska next week as part of a Midwestern swing as the Biden campaign deploys Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris, to northeast Maine this weekend.

Mr. Trump appears to have a lock on Nebraska, while Joseph R. Biden has a 14-point lead in Maine, according to the latest average from FiveThirtyEight.

But the two states divvy up some of their Electoral College votes by congressional district and neither side appears to be willing to leave anything to chance in a race that could come down to the wire.

The president easily carried Maine’s 2nd Congressional District over Hillary Clinton in 2016, notching a single Electoral College vote there even as Mrs. Clinton carried the state.

Mr. Trump won Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District by several points in 2016.

Mr. Emhoff and Jill Biden, the wife of Mr. Biden, have also campaigned in the Omaha, Nebraska area as Democrats hope to flip that district back.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in the Bangor area in Maine earlier this week.

Though unlikely, one electoral vote could end up making the difference in the race between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden.

Under one plausible scenario, If Mr. Biden carries every state that Mrs. Clinton did and flips only Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, the result would be a 269-269 tie in the Electoral College.

The presidential race would then be decided by the U.S. House. Each state’s delegation gets one vote and Republicans currently hold a 26-23 edge, with Pennsylvania split, but that number could change depending on the results of the Nov. 3 election — it is the newly seated House of Representatives which would cast the tiebreaking vote for president.

According to the Constitution, the U.S. Senate would pick the vice president in the case of a 269-269 tie.

