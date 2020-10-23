President Trump’s reelection team raised a record $26 million Thursday night around the final presidential debate, giving the president a much-needed cash infusion in the final 10 days of the race.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee said it was their largest digital fundraising day ever, raising 30 percent more and “reactivating” 20 percent more past donors than previous debates.

“We are the campaign with momentum,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

Trump campaign digital director Gary Coby compared it to the surge in online donations before Election Day in 2016.

“That surge is here again — triple in size and a week earlier than in 2016,” he said.

The Trump campaign entered October with a nearly three-to-one cash deficit against Democrat Joseph R. Biden’s campaign, $63 million to $177 million.

