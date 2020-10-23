MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. — A U.S. Naval aircraft crashed Friday in Alabama, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Magnolia Springs, which is southeast of Mobile, near the Gulf Coast, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. They did not immediately release information about possible fatalities.

Authorities said no one on the ground was hurt but a home in the area was on fire.

It was not immediately clear what type of plane crashed or how many were on board.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

