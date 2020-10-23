Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small slammed Joe Biden for claiming during Thursday’s presidential debate that he wants to “transition” the country off of fossil fuels.

The Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president made waves Thursday night after he declared, “I would transition from the oil industry” to renewable energy “over time.”

Mr. Trump called it a “big statement” and said Mr. Biden’s plan would “destroy” the oil industry.

Mrs. Torres Small, who represents New Mexico, where oil and gas are the largest contributors to the state’s economy, strongly pushed back against Mr. Biden’s comments in a pair of tweets.

“I disagree with VP Biden’s statement tonight,” she wrote. “Energy is part of the backbone of New Mexico’s economy. We need to work together to promote responsible energy production and stop climate change, not demonize a single industry.

“I will continue to stand up to my party when they’re out of touch with the reality on the ground in #NM02,” she added.

Mrs. Torres Small’s tweets were first reported by Breitbart News.

The lawmaker has said she opposes a full ban on oil and gas, instead advocating for energy production that minimizes its environmental impact.

“I don’t support that policy,” she said in February after Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, then-presidential front-runners, promised to ban oil and gas leasing on federal lands if elected.

“It’s important for me to be an advocate for the work that is happening in southeastern New Mexico in producing energy and making sure that New Mexico continues to be a net energy exporter and making sure that we’re doing it in a responsible way,” Mrs. Torres Small said at the time. “I know that if we were to shut down oil and gas drilling in New Mexico today, we’d have to shut down our schools tomorrow, statewide.”

