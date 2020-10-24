PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A 3-year-old boy shot and wounded in Philadelphia is expected to recover from his injuries, authorities said.

But it’s still not known what sparked the shooting, which occurred inside a building around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

The boy was shot once in the right hand and once in the arm, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital and remained there Saturday in stable condition. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

