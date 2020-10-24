Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden referred to some of his opponents as “chumps” on Saturday while giving a campaign speech in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign likened Mr. Biden’s put-down to Hillary Clinton referring to Trump supporters as “deplorables” in 2016.

At a drive-in rally, Mr. Biden said, “I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do, including those chumps with the microphone out there.”

He was apparently referring to Trump supporters who gathered near his rally, waving flags and honking horns during his speech.

Former New York City Mayor and Trump ally Rudolph W. Giuliani tweeted, “Biden rips Trump supporters as ‘chumps’ at PA drive-in rally. Hillary thinks we are DEPLORABLES. Biden thinks we’re CHUMPS. Trump thinks we are AMERICAN CITIZENS!”

Donald Trump Jr. said on Twitter, “‘Deplorables’ ‘Rubes’

‘Chumps.’ This is what Joe Biden and the Democrats call the American people. And it’s wildly unacceptable.”

