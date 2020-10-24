Border Patrol agents were involved in two separate shootings Friday, including one that left a man dead near the border in San Diego.

Details of that shooting and another in Laredo, Texas, were scant.

Border Patrol officials in Texas said the Laredo shooting came during “a significant human smuggling case,” but released no other information.

In California, Border Patrol officials announced the shooting and location, and said a probe was ongoing.

Police in San Diego provided more information to reporters there, saying there was an altercation between an agent and a non-U.S. citizen near before the agent shot and killed the man.

Neither the agent nor the person killed were identified.

The shooting happened near Las Americas Premium Outlets, a mall that stands just yards inside the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Ysidro border crossing. The mall is also a frequent staging point for illegal immigrants and smugglers.

San Diego police are leading the investigation.

Immigrant-rights activists in the city demanded the police take full control, saying they feared a federal coverup.

