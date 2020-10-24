Comedian Chelsea Handler says she has informed the rapper 50 Cent that he cannot support President Trump’s reelection campaign because he’s Black.

The entertainer, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, tweeted last week that he would vote for Mr. Trump after learning that he would be subject to a 62% tax rate under former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s promised tax increases combined with New York’s tax burden, as calculated by CNBC.

“He doesn’t want to pay 62% of taxes because he doesn’t want to go from 50 Cent to 20 Cent, and I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump,” Ms. Handler said Friday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She said she also told him “that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

Her comments echoed those of Mr. Biden, who told radio host Charlamagne tha God in May that, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” The Democrat later apologized.

50 Cent, whose debut album was titled “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” also said he would leave New York, adding, “I don’t care [if] Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f–ing mind.”

He later said, “Yeah, I don’t want to be 20 Cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it.”

Ms. Handler, who described 50 Cent as her ex-boyfriend, said she has yet to hear back from him, but joked that she would be willing to sweeten the deal.

“So I haven’t heard back from him yet, but I am willing to seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump,” she said. “I might be willing to go for another spin if you know what I’m talking about.”

Ms. Handler had previously offered to pay 50 Cent’s taxes if he changes his mind on voting for Mr. Trump.

The rapper has been lambasted on the left for his Trump support and welcomed on the right by conservatives, including Black social-media influencer Melissa Tate, who tweeted, “50 Cent is right. This election is not about Trump or his personality. It is about the issues.”

“Dems want to make it about Trump so we don’t focus on the hellish socialist world they want to thrust us into,” she tweeted. “Although I disagree w/ 50 when he says Trump does[n’t] like blacks. HE DOES!”

