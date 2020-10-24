ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - A former Alamogordo police officer has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2019 wreck in Roswell in which one person was killed and two others were injured.

Luke Maxwell Towner faces a Dec. 14 hearing after pleading guilty Thursday in state District Court to one count each of homicide by vehicle, aggravated driving while under the influence and great bodily harm, the Roswell Daily Record reported.

Judge James Hudson said an agreement between Towner and prosecutors recommends a 15-year sentence, including 12 years in prison and three years suspended and served on supervised probation.

Court documents indicate Towner the night of Dec. 5 was driving his pickup at 70 mph (112 kph) in a 35-mph zone when he rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a traffic light.

Doug Annis, 26, of Roswell, was in the other vehicle’s backseat and was fatally injured. That vehicle’s driver and a second passenger were injured.

Towner was an Alamogordo police officer from 2013 to 2016.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.