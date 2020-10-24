Fox News host Bret Baier found himself on the defensive Saturday for the admittedly poor choice of music played following him reporting about a deadly wildfire burning in Colorado.

The host of “Special Report with Bret Baier” apologized on behalf of himself and his show after viewers complained about hearing Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” following the segment.

Mr. Baier had just finished reporting briefly about the blaze, and Fox News was showing live video from nearby Denver when the song began playing in the broadcast.

“At least five people are unaccounted for in a huge wildfire,” Mr. Baier said in the segment. “The fire has grown rapidly since it started October 14.”

Mr. Baier, the network’s chief political anchor, was transitioning to a brief commercial break seconds later when Cash’s legendary country tune abruptly became audible.

“I fell into a burning ring of fire,” the late singer crooned as Fox News views saw the live shot from Denver. “It went down, down, down –”

Mr. Baier accordingly faced a fierce blowback on social media that culminated in him issuing an apology Saturday on Twitter.

“It was a horrible mistake — and a complete oversight. The entire Special Report team is very sorry for it. We truly regret the insensitive error & hope and pray the missing are found unharmed & the fires there are contained,” tweeted Mr. Baier.

The sheriff of Grand County confirmed at least two people have died so far due to the wildfire, The Denver Post reported Friday evening.

