Jill Biden told her husband Joseph R. Biden’s supporters in Pennsylvania Saturday that they may not agree on their favorite sports teams or their favorite gas stations, but they all have something in common: dislike for the New England Patriots of the National Football League.

Speaking at a rally in Bucks County, Mrs. Biden said she knows far too well that Pennsylvanians don’t see eye to eye when it comes to rooting for the Pittsburgh Penguins or Philadelphia Flyers in profession hockey, and the Pittsburgh Steelers or Philadelphia Eagles in professional football, or picking between Wawa or Sheetz gas stations.

“But there are two areas where we can all be on the same page: No. 1 we all want to see the Patriots lose,” Mrs. Biden said at a rally in Bucks County.

Mrs. Biden said the other thing they can agree on is that “Pennsylvania is ready for Joe Biden.

Mr. Biden, who was born in Scranton before moving to Delaware as a kid, has been leading polls in Pennsylvania.

