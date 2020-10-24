Joseph R. Biden predicted that President Trump will ultimately accept the results of November’s election, saying he doesn’t have the support of the military to engineer some sort of “coup” if he had thoughts about doing so.

“I think the American people are going to show up…in such large numbers, there’s going to be no way to avoid the outcome,” Mr. Biden said in a podcast interview with “Pod Save America” released on Saturday.

“I guarantee you, he’ll accept the results and he’ll be out…there’s no one going to stick with him, you know?” Mr. Biden said. “He’s the only president I know that six of his generals who worked directly for him said he’s unfit to be president and commander in chief. So I’m not worried about any coup here.”

Mr. Trump had danced around definitively saying that he will accept the results of the November election if he loses.

He said at a recent NBC town hall that he would accept a peaceful transfer of power.

“They spied heavily on my campaign and they tried to take down a duly elected sitting president, and then they talk about ‘will you accept a peaceful transfer?’ And the answer is, yes, I will, but I want it to be an honest election and so does everybody else,” Mr. Trump said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.